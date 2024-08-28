  • home icon
  Gunther is set to face a massive surprise during his WWE match with Randy Orton, feels veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Aug 28, 2024 09:00 GMT
Gunther is set to face Randy Orton next (via WWE.com)
Gunther is set to face Randy Orton next (Images via WWE.com)

WWE Bash in Berlin will have Gunther going up against Randy Orton with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, The Ring General will have a twist waiting for him.

While Gunther's stable, Imperium, is seemingly done at this point after Ludwig Kaiser attacked Giovanni Vinci, expelling him from the group. Furthermore, many speculate that Ludwig may be tired of his current WWE status, which might lead to him taking on Gunther soon. Veteran Journalist Bill Apter also has a similar opinion.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter laid down his prediction for Gunther's match against Randy Orton.

"I think he will [Gunther winning], but I think it's gonna be a really tough match. Very exciting, and the crowd is going to be insane. All the foreign crowds are wonderfully insane. And I think that Ludwig is gonna get involved in this title match, and that's gonna start the heat between him and Gunther at this point," Apter noted. [32:16 onwards]

Only time will tell whether Apter's prediction about the match will be correct at the WWE Bash in Berlin.

