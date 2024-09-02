Gunther shares a two-world reaction to his win at WWE Bash in Berlin

World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther has shared his reaction to his massive victory at WWE Bash in Berlin. The Ring General successfully defended his title inside a sold-out Uber Arena.

The main event of the recently concluded premium live event saw the 37-year-old wrestle his first televised match since he defeated Damian Priest to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. He locked horns with Randy Orton in the German capital. The Viper pushed the champion to his limit but could not cross the line as he passed out to the latter's sleeper hold to lose the contest.

Gunther took to his Instagram account to share pictures after retaining the title. In one of the pictures, he could be seen shaking hands with Randy Orton as the two performers embraced in the middle of the ring as a show of respect after the match ended.

"Historical Night!" he wrote.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Gunther takes credit for WWE organizing a premium live event in Germany

WWE Bash in Berlin was the Stamford-based company's first-ever premium live event in Germany. Ahead of the show, The Imperium leader had taken some credit for the historic event.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Gunther talked about the hard work he and Ludwig Kaiser put in an attempt to revive professional wrestling in Germany. The longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history claimed his being in the wrestling promotion played a crucial role in the country receiving its first-ever premium live event.

"When [Ludwig] Kaiser and I were in wXw, we were trying to commit to that and set everything else in life aside to make that big and get it going," he said. "We ran 60 or 70 shows a month. After every show, the big speech was that we worked hard so professional wrestling in Germany would become accessible again and to make a scene that people could enjoy and reliably be entertained. I'm obviously not the only reason this event is happening, but I want to claim that my being in WWE right now is a factor for why they wanted to do a PLE there. I think it's a very nice accomplishment." [H/T: CBS Sports]

Gunther started his run as the World Heavyweight Champion with an impressive win over one of the most experienced performers on the WWE roster. It remains to be seen what challenges lie ahead for the King of the Ring after Bash in Berlin.

