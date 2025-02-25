Gunther nearly lost in a match that no one saw coming on WWE RAW this week. The star challenged an unexpected star.

The Ring General called out Akira Tozawa for a match in what could have been a life-changing match for the former 205 Live star. He told Tozawa that anything could happen and that he could achieve something that Jey Uso never could, and that was to earn Gunther's respect. He pushed Tozawa around and the match started with the challenger hitting a sudden number of big boots.

However, it was not to be. Gunther hit him with a huge big boot, and then chopped him on the chest, taking him off his feet. He then tried to fight back with a Guillotine attempt, followed by a spinning kick. The World Champion tried to put him away but got caught in a roll-up and nearly lost. The pinfall looked like a three and Tozawa had almost won the match, but the referee said he had kicked out in time. While that was questionable, the match continued anyway.

Tozawa was caught in a Boston Crab, but Otis and Maxxine encouraged him and he got to the ropes. He fought back multiple times but The Ring General was just playing with him.

He hit him with a Powerbomb and could have ended it, but instead picked him up and didn't pin him. He lifted him off his feet for a sleeper hold and choked him out, finishing the match.

The champion tried to attack him even further, but Otis was not going to just look at what was happening and got into the ring. He got into a confrontation and Gunther pretended to leave. The moment Otis turned his back though, he came back and locked in a sleeper hold.

Jey Uso came in for the save and The Ring General ran away, leaving after having potentially the best match since his world title reign began. While no one expected Tozawa to win, he put on a better fight than anyone saw coming.

