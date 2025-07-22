Gunther silences CM Punk with a chilling statement on WWE RAW ahead of their clash at SummerSlam 2025

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 22, 2025 00:30 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Gunther and CM Punk went face-to-face on the penultimate episode of Monday Night RAW before SummerSlam 2025. The Ring General made a chilling statement on WWE RAW ahead of their match.

CM Punk kicked things off on Monday Night RAW, and he admitted that he couldn't guarantee that he would beat Gunther, but he did guarantee that he was the best in the world. He said that his goals when returning to WWE in 2023 were to headline WrestleMania and become the WWE Heavyweight Champion. One was achieved, but the second one takes time, as he was sidetracked quite a bit.

However, when Gunther came out, he said that, unlike Punk, his ego was based on actual results. He silenced The Best in the World with a chilling statement:

"I'm going to maul you, I'm going to push you around, I'm going to push you around, I'm going to drop you like a wet towel. You're going to be staring at the ceiling, realizing I was right: you're never going to be World Heavyweight Champion; you will never be the best in the world. But you know what? Seems to mean a lot to you to atleast get those degenerates to chant for you for the rest of your life."
Gunther intended to let CM Punk know that he will regret ever stepping in the ring with him. It's interesting that Punk never seemed as certain or confident in front of the World Heavyweight Champion.

There's no telling how things could go at SummerSlam, but considering all the factors at play, especially with this being Punk's first major World Title shot since returning, it's going to be a big match.

There's also the unspoken threat that few are pointing out: the possibility of Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins being cleared.

