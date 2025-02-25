Gunther squashing 17-time WWE champion in under three minutes on RAW was well done, says veteran (Exclusive)

Gunther was in action on WWE RAW last night. He defeated Akira Tozawa in under three minutes on the show. The bout received praise from wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who called it the best part of the program.

The Ring General has been embroiled in a feud with Jey Uso over the last few weeks. This week, he unleashed his wrath on Akira Tozawa as he slammed the Japanese star for limiting himself to a funny character instead of being an actual pro wrestler.

The Imperium leader went on to squash Tozawa in two minutes and fifty seconds. He continued to attack the 17-time WWE champion and Otis before Jey came out to make the save.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Gunther vs. Tozawa was the "best segment" of the night.

"I thought the Gunther and Tozawa segment was the best segment of the night. I thought this was done well. Again, you had Jey Uso coming out at the end and Gunther running which I didn’t like but I thought they did this very well with Tozawa."

While discussing the bout, the former WWE writer slammed the company for its booking of Otis.

"Otis is at the top of that list of who they dropped the ball on. A guy that looks like that with a personality that he has bro, they dropped the ball on him big time." [From 48:55 onwards]

Tozawa is a 16-time 24/7 Champion and a former Cruiserweight Champion. However, he has arguably not been featured in a prominent role lately.

It looks like The Austrian Anomaly could be involved in a short feud with the Alpha Academy before his title match against Jey Uso. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion might face Otis in a singles match next.

