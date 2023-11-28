Gunther takes a dig at 2-time WWE Champion on RAW

WWE Superstar The Miz confronted Gunther during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

At Survivor Series last Saturday, The Miz challenged The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship. Despite a valiant effort, the former WWE Champion fell short as Gunther maintained his record-breaking reign, retaining the title.

In a backstage segment on RAW this week, Gunther was engaged in a heated conversation with his Imperium stablemates, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, when The Miz appeared and confronted him. The Miz expressed his desire for another opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther chuckled at Miz's face. He acknowledged that Miz had demonstrated his worth in the ring, yet Gunther firmly stated that Miz didn't belong in the same ring as him. He walked away without giving a response to the latter's challenge.

"You can claim that you belong in that ring, just not with me," Gunther said.

Gunther recently crossed 500 days as the Intercontinental Champion. It will be interesting to see if The Ring General accepts Miz's challenge for a rematch down the line.

