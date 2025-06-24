Gunther takes a major shot at Goldberg and sends a message to the WWE legend's family 

Gunther cut a fiery promo on the latest episode of WWE RAW and took a massive shot at Goldberg. The two stars are scheduled to face off for the World Heavyweight Championship. The wrestling legend made a surprise appearance last week and confronted The Ring General. A match between them was then confirmed for Saturday Night's Main Event. The WWE Hall of Famer had a sit-down interview with Michael Cole that aired during this week's RAW, where he vowed to make the champion pay. An angry Gunther marched to the ring and stated that after watching the interview, his perception of Goldberg hadn't changed. He apologized to the WCW legend's family in advance.

"I heard what Bill Goldberg had to say, intense as always. But there's nothing he can say that will change my perception about him. And my perception is that I see a 58-year-old, one-trick pony that can't lace my boots. So, Bill, I want to take the moment now and officially apologize to your wife and to your son for everything that I'm gonna do to the man that used to be Goldberg. I'm unlike anybody you ever stepped in the ring with. I embarrassed you once. And at Saturday Night's Main Event, I'm going to embarrass you again. Because it's my personal responsibility to make sure that the legacy and the myth of Bill Goldberg forever dies," said Gunther. (1:30-2:40)

This will be Goldberg's retirement match. It'll be interesting to see whether he retires as World Heavyweight Champion.

