Gunther terms massive WWE return "absolutely crazy"

Gunther is currently one of the most talked about WWE Superstars. The Ring General recently shared his views on a massive return that has shaken up the industry. The blockbuster return being discussed here would be of none other than The Rock.

Gunther will walk into his second consecutive WrestleMania as the reigning Intercontinental Champion. He will defend his prestigious title against Sami Zayn at the show.

The Ring General talked about The Rock, who returned to the Stamford-based promotion to headline Night One of WrestleMania XL. While speaking with talkSPORT, the current Intercontinental Champion noted that the industry has gone through a massive change in recent years, and The Brahma Bull's return was absolutely crazy.

“It’s crazy and shows you how much our business can change over the last five years of a time window, it’s absolutely crazy, what a rollercoaster. It’s exciting and interesting. There are so many things unfolding that people didn’t see coming before," Gunther said.

According to The Ring General, The Great One’s return was a major move for WWE:

“Having The Rock along in the mix, basically out of nowhere, it’s absolutely crazy for the company’s reach and the buzz around it.”

The Ring General could possibly retain his title at The Show of Shows to further extend his reign. He has been phenomenal with the Intercontinental Championship around his waist.

Gunther could face Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship again in WWE

Chad Gable has been the only man on WWE's main roster to defeat Gunther in a one-on-one match. He did so via count-out to deliver a huge blow to the current Intercontinental Champion.

While Sami Zayn will face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL, fans could see Master Gable enter the title scene again after the mega event. He could challenge The Ring General for the prestigious title if the latter retains it at The Show of Shows.

Alternatively, Chad Gable could turn heel at WrestleMania XL and attack Sami Zayn if he wins the Intercontinental Championship. That could lead to a major rivalry between the two WWE Superstars for the title down the road.

