Gunther 'very happy to see' former WWE champion at Bash in Berlin; waxes lyrical about legendary contribution

Gunther was very happy to see his fellow WWE star contribute before his match against Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion was overjoyed that Ludwig Kaiser got his moment in his home country despite not being on the card for the premium live event.

Kaiser received loud cheers when he stepped up as the special guest ring announcer for Gunther's match in the main event. The two-time NXT Tag Team Champion was not on the card but was given some screentime to savor the Berlin crowd. He's from Pinneburg, which is just a three-hour drive from the German capital city.

Speaking to the Gorilla Podcast after the event, The Ring General was asked about Kaiser's cameo appearance and the reaction he got from the crowd. He was very happy for him and even called the 34-year-old star as Germany's 'guy.'

"I was very happy to see that, also the reaction heogot from the audience because he's their guy. Like, I'm not the German, I'm from Austria. I lived here a long time and been a major part of the German wrestling world, but he is literally their guy. So to hear the welcoming reaction for him made me happy and very thankful to him to do that special introduction. Because, as I know him, he wanted to be on that card and it's just five matches and sometimes, it doesn't work out. He was very happy to still be willing to be part of that and receive that reaction. Well, we've been in places in front of 20 people and we've been in NXT together later and started on the main roster together. It was a great moment out there and there's going to be more great moments to come," Gunther said. [3:05 – 3:52]

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser both made their names in Germany at Westside Xtreme Wrestling as WALTER and Axel Dieter Jr. Kaiser was signed first by WWE in 2017 with The Ring General joining the company two years later.

CM Punk sets his sights on Gunther after Bash in Berlin triumph

The rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre seemingly ended after the former's emphatic Strap Match win at Bash in Berlin. Punk hit McIntyre with five Go To Sleeps to seal his first victory in WWE for the first time in over a decade.

After the show, The Second City Saint declared that his feud with McIntyre is over and is ready to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, which is currently held by Gunther. Here's what Punk said before the main event:

"Some people like to say 'May the best man win,' but in this case, may the best man win because the better man is coming for you. I want the gold. I'm coming for you sucka," Punk said.

The next premium live event will be on October 5th at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. For the first time in two decades, WWE will use the Bad Blood name once again.

