Gunther vs Goldberg: One major RAW moment with WWE World Champion, veteran explains, has never happened

Gunther is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. A longtime WWE veteran pointed out a major moment last week on RAW that has never happened with The Ring General.

On the June 16 episode of RAW, Gunther celebrated his World Heavyweight Championship win over Jey Uso a week prior. However, he was confronted by a familiar face in Goldberg, who wanted his newly won gold at SNME.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed the upcoming match in Atlanta, which might be Goldberg's retirement bout. Nash pointed out The Ring General's actions during the confrontation, showing fear that he might lose the title to a 58-year-old wrestling icon.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion hasn't backed down from anybody, but Goldberg's presence might have rattled him a little bit, based on what Nash said. He has had a crisis of confidence before, but he possibly never felt fear or intimidation during his WWE run until he was told he's next.

"I don't know how many people caught this during RAW, but Gunther, for the first time chicken sh*t heeled sold Goldberg, and backed away from him. I don't know how many people caught that, but I did. Like Gunther f*cking didn't get up in his face, he didn't tell him, ‘I'm gonna put you through pain.’ (Godlberg) said, ‘You're next’ and Gunter got the f*ck out of there, so they have that step one already set up. Storyline-wise, Gunther knows this guy can take his belt, right?" Nash said. [3:33 - 4:23]

While Goldberg can shock the world despite his age, the younger, stronger champion will likely come out victorious. Regardless of a fan's opinion on the WCW legend, Kevin Nash thinks many are intrigued by the possible outcome of the match.

Gunther focused on ending Goldberg's legacy

Speaking on Monday's episode of WWE RAW, Gunther addressed the Hall of Famer and delivered a scathing message ahead of their clash at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Ring General is focused on ending Goldberg's career and ensuring his legacy ends.

"I want to take the moment now and officially apologize to your wife and to your son for everything that I'm going to do to the man that used to be Goldberg. I'm unlike anybody you ever stepped in the ring with. I embarrassed you once, and at the Saturday Night's Main Event, I'm going to embarrass you again. Because it's my personal responsibility to make sure that the legacy and the myth of Bill Goldberg forever dies," the World Heavyweight Champion said. [From 2:02 - 2:40]

WWE hasn't confirmed that it will be Goldberg's last match, but it has been hyped as his "Last Ride." The legend wanted to end his career on his own terms, but with SNME being in Atlanta, it's the perfect place to retire. He played for the Falcons in the NFL and made his name in WCW, which was based in the same city.

