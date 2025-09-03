"Gunther will leave the arena in Ambulance"- Fans go berserk over The Ring General possibly facing current WWE champion

Gunther is one of the most talented superstars on the WWE roster, and many younger stars dream of facing the Ring General inside the squared circle. Oba Femi, the current NXT Champion, also recently stated his desire to stand across the ring from the Austrian star, which has caused a major buzz among fans.Oba Femi started his pro wrestling career in 2021 with WWE. The 27-year-old has had a rapid ascend to the top in his short time with the company. He won the NXT Men's Breakout Tournament in 2023 and went on to win the NXT North American Championship. Shortly after, he also won the NXT Championship and currently holds the title.Oba Femi's run on NXT mirrors that of Gunther, and the comparison between the two has been a regular discourse in the pro wrestling fraternity. The Nigerian star recently opened up about a potential match against the Ring General, noting that “It has to be for the right reasons,&quot; and not just because it is a dream match.Embedded below are a few of the many reactions from fans:Solo @topSoloStanLINK@WrestlePurists Oba Femi can destroy Gunther. Gunther will leave the arena in AmbulanceFirstSportz WWE @FirstsportzWWELINK@WrestlePurists can imagine the five star classic! hard hitting brutesVonKJB @vonkjbLINK@WrestlePurists Pretty sure if an unstoppable force and an immovable object are put on the same brand the reason shall manifest story wiseMatthew Optimus @MatthewTabian95LINK@WrestlePurists I always wanted to see Oba Femi go one on one with Gunther.Gunther is currently off WWE programmingGunther has been one of the most prominent stars on the WWE roster in the last few years. However, the Ring General is currently on the sidelines, as he needed time off for a nose surgery.The Austrian star was in action at SummerSlam, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk. He was also busted open during the match, which was a kayfabe reason to write him off TV programming.The Ring General is expected to be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future, as there is no timeline for his return. He has already had two World Heavyweight Championship reigns on the main roster. However, neither of those two reigns has been as dominant as his Intercontinental title run.