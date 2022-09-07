Gunther comments on WWE possibly changing his name back to Walter

Gunther has commented on whether he would like to have his old ring name back now that Triple H is in charge.

The reigning Intercontinental Champion performed as Walter for most of his run on the NXT and NXT UK brands. Upon arriving on the main roster a few months ago, he was given his current name.

Several stars whose monikers were shortened recently got their full names back, including Tommaso Ciampa, Austin Theory, and Matt Riddle.

When asked by Alex McCarthy for Inside The Ropes if he would also like to have his old name back by ditching Gunther for Walter, The Ring General stated that he wants to stick with it, as he has already put a lot of work into his character.

“No, not really, to be honest [if the name change bothers him]. I think it felt like a step up in general, compared to who I was before, and I wouldn’t want to take that away. I think progress is always something positive and not negative, and I think it would be more negative to be like, go back to who I was before. I’ve put a lot of work into being a new person, an updated version of myself, so I wouldn’t want to take that away.” [0:40-1:07]

Gunther's right-hand man Ludwig Kaiser also comments on a potential name change

The Ring General's ally Ludwig Kaiser also got a new moniker after joining the main roster. He was previously known as Marcel Barthel in NXT, which is his actual name.

Ludwig Kaiser also claimed he's happy with his current name and agreed with Gunther's statement.

“It’s the same for me. I think whatever the name is, the package and the performance is gonna be the same, and that goes for the both of us. I’m very happy with it and I can just agree with what Walter said [laughs] what Gunther said. It felt like a step up, definitely. I’m very happy with it, and it’s a new stage of our career,” said Kaiser. [1:10-1:39]

At WWE Clash at the Castle, they reformed IMPERIUM with Giovanni Vinci, formerly known as Fabian Aichner. The Ring General defeated Sheamus at the event to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Which star would you like to see face Gunther for the title next? Sound off in the comments below!

Please credit Inside the Rope and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars featured in Superhero franchises

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy