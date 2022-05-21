"I don’t know if we would ever have had jobs" - Former SmackDown star details how Triple H helped him have a WWE career

Gurv Sihra of the Bollywood Boyz has opened up about his experience of working with Triple H.

The Sihra brothers, who performed with the ring names Sunil Singh and Samir Singh in WWE, made their main roster debut on the April 17, 2017 episode of SmackDown. The two, who were rebranded as the Singh Brothers by the company, were best known for their time as former world champion and Jinder Mahal's managers. In 2019, the duo began wrestling on the 205 Live Brand and the following year went back to their old gimmick, The Bollywood Boyz.

One half of The Bollywood Boyz, Gurv Sihra, was recently in conversation with Wrestling Inc. owner Raj Giri on The Wrestling Inc. Daily. He explained in the interview how crucial Triple H was in fetching them to work in the wrestling industry.

“It was awesome for us, especially at that time coming into the CWC and doing the 205 Live show. If it wasn’t for Hunter’s vision of 205 Live or the CWC, I don’t know if we would ever have had jobs, that was our opening. They say everything happens for a reason,” he said. “For us, Harv and I, the reason the 205 Live show started was to get that opportunity to go to CWC, and see what happens for us.

He further went on to state that The Game was very supportive of the duo.

“Working with Hunter himself, he was always appreciative of everything everyone was doing. As far as what everyone brought to the table for that tournament. We all had different styles, everyone is coming from different backgrounds and different countries. He just told us, ‘go out there and be yourself.’ I remember when we were rehearsing our Bollywood entrances, he popped for it.”

Triple H announced his in-ring retirement earlier this year

The King of Kings finally decided to put an end to his wrestling career on March 24 2022.

The Game has had an illustrious career which includes being the world champion 14 times. After announcing his retirement, he kicked off night two of WrestleMania 38 in Texas. Before signing off, the former Evolution member left his wrestling boots in the ring.

It has been a while since we saw Triple H as a proper character in WWE programming. Though he has decided not to wrestle anymore, he is expected to play a key role in WWE's progress as an authority figure.

