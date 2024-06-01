"H*e activities" - Cody Rhodes' family member calls out AJ Styles after his controversial actions on WWE SmackDown

On WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles swerved the WWE Universe and Cody Rhodes, as he faked his own retirement. His controversial actions caught Brandi Rhodes' attention.

During the final segment of SmackDown tonight, Styles addressed the WWE Universe and hinted at retiring from professional wrestling. At Backlash: France, he came close to winning the Undisputed WWE Championship but failed to dethrone Rhodes.

Styles was asked to head to the back of the line and wait for his turn to receive another shot at Rhodes' championship. Clearly, The Phenomenal One had other ideas.

Taking to Twitter/X, Brandi called out Styles for his actions and put him on notice for hitting her husband with an elevated Styles Clash.

"That was h*e activities... With h*e tendencies. Da*n it, Styles," wrote Brandi.

Before heading to the ring, AJ Styles was confronted backstage by LA Knight, to whom he lost at WrestleMania XL but did beat him in their rematch.

The former WWE Champion was also seen whispering in Rhodes' ear before eventually linking up with his OC stablemates, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The Good Brothers accompanied Styles to the ring for his segment and were seemingly aware of his plan all along as they ran defense for The Phenomenal One.

AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes could run it back at the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Scotland.

