"Hell no" "Dude needs to go away" - WWE Universe warns Triple H not to re-sign controversial 28-year-old

WWE's sole focus is on The Road to WrestleMania at the moment as the company looks to move away from the negative spotlight of the Vince McMahon allegations.

Headlines in the wrestling world today appeared to surround the return of Velveteen Dream, who recently made his return to the ring, after sharing an apology with the world earlier this year.

Dream seems to be looking to get his life and career back on track, and now that the wrestling world is aware of his wrestling aspirations, they have made it clear that his return wouldn't be the best idea.

Triple H worked closely with Dream when he was part of WWE NXT and it's evident he has an unbelievable amount of talent. However, the cloud of controversy that surrounds his name is exactly what WWE needs to avoid right now.

The image of the company has taken a hit in recent months and there is a belief among fans that the return of Dream could make it a whole lot worse.

Velveteen Dream is looking to make a mark on the wrestling scene outside of WWE

Velveteen Dream was released from WWE back in May 2021 and his name has since made headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

Back in May 2020, Dream was accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor, and there has since been a number of accusations thrown his way from other WWE stars who shared the locker room with him.

Dream issued an apology for his behavior through his Instagram page earlier this year, and made his return to the ring as part of the Dynasty Wrestling event in Albany, New York on Saturday night.

Dream wasn't advertised for the show ahead of the event and headed out to the ring to issue an open challenge. He was able to win his match and it was also noted that the former NXT Superstar was part of a meet and greet with fans in attendance.

Do you think it's time for Velveteen Dream to make his return to the company? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.