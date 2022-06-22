WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan gives an update on his ongoing fight against cancer

WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan recently took to social media to inform his loyal fans about the progress in his cancer treatment.

In October last year, Duggan announced his prostate cancer diagnosis. After announcing in December 2021 that he was cancer-free, the ailment returned in May 2022. Doctors stated that he would need to be on hormone therapy for the next two months.

Earlier today, the first-ever winner of the Royal Rumble match posted a video on Instagram, giving his fans an update regarding his health.

"So I’m sitting there feeling sorry for myself, but then I looked in the mirror, and the man in the mirror is looking back hard at me. And it [says] ‘Duggan, pull your head out! Stand up straight. And God bless that you have only six more weeks of radiation. God bless! Look around! Look around! You got it a lot better than a lot of other people. God bless! So Hacksaw, pull your head out!’ And I’m gonna do it!” Duggan added: “And folks, make sure, make sure, you get your physicals. Save your life." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Duggan has received immense support from those both in and out of wrestling. While the road to recovery is not yet clear, the Hall of Famer's attitude towards his cancer is incredibly admirable.

What is Hacksaw Jim Duggan's biggest wrestling moment

Although he won the inaugural Royal Rumble match in 1988, the veteran picked a different moment from his career that stands above the rest.

Speaking to Betway, Hacksaw Jim Duggan stated that facing off against Andre The Giant in his home city of New York meant a lot to him, both personally and professionally.

"Probably number two. The Royal Rumble was obviously the biggest feather [in my cap], but as a kid, I grew up in upstate New York in a small town." Duggan added: "As an adult, you can only imagine the thrill to bring my dad down to New York City, to Madison Square Garden, and see Hacksaw Jim Duggan versus Andre the Giant on the marquee." (H/T 411Mania)

Both Duggan and Andre are two of the most iconic wrestlers of all time. Despite the imposing size difference, the two legends featured some in highly-competitive bouts during their careers.

