WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan reveals his cancer has returned

WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan has announced via his Facebook page that he is battling cancer once again.

The former Royal Rumble winner has battled cancer twice before, most recently defeating prostate cancer in October 2021. Duggan first battled kidney cancer in 1998, forcing him to temporarily put his career on hold. However, he returned to professional wrestling sooner than many expected, wrestling in WCW.

In his most recent update, Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that he will be doing a series of radiation treatments.

"Hi, folks, I hope you enjoy the pictures and videos of our travels. We've been having a great time. But reality is here and I'm afraid I have some bad news. It seems like my cancer treatment is not over even after the removal of my prostate last October. Tomorrow, I'm having my second hormone shot and Tuesday, I'm being set up for radiation treatment, which will be eight weeks, five days a week,” he explained. “The doctors are very optimistic that they caught it early. But still, it's a very terrifying time for me and my family. The doctors also said to go ahead and live life, which we're going to do. I'm going to make most shows, but some shows, I'm gonna have to postpone or cancel and I'm sorry about that, but that's the way it's got to be. I’ll be posting this whole ordeal as I go through it. So tomorrow on the way to the doctor to get the hormone shots. I'm going to be posting that after the shots. I'll be posting throughout the whole experience." [H/T Fightful.com]

The former WCW United States Champion would go on to say that he appreciates all of the love and support from his fans. Duggan stated that he hopes that documenting his journey will help others who are going through a similar situation.

"Hopefully, it will help someone out there because I know a lot of men, a lot of families, are going to go through this. I know it's going to help me. You folks have helped me through an awful awful lot over the years many times before and sharing this with you is going to help me get through this. So thank you, and please don't feel sorry for me. Be thankful that they caught it early. Thoughts and prayers are more than welcome and remember, I'll get through this. Thanks very much, folks.”

Hacksaw Jim Duggan recently spoke about the Royal Rumble and what it takes to win the iconic event

In a recent interview, Duggan spoke about what it takes to both compete and win the Royal Rumble Rumble match. The WWE legend cited that "longevity" was the key to victory in the epic match.

He also stated that winning the Royal Rumble is very different to winning a singles match, and one can't control the pace like in a singles match, terming it as the "Wild West."

Hacksaw Jim Duggan competed and won the first Royal Rumble in 1988, entering the match at number 13 and eliminating the One Man Gang to win the bout.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda, we wish Hacksaw Jim Duggan all the best in his fight with cancer.

