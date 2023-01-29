"Haha lol that was the botch of the century" - WWE Universe reacts to Nia Jax's return in The Royal Rumble 

Nia Jax made her return to WWE as part of the Women's Royal Rumble match but wasn't able to get the impression that she had hoped for. The former Women's Champion entered at number 30 and was quickly eliminated from the match when 11 women worked together to throw her out.

The WWE Universe found her comeback hilarious after she claimed online that she was done with wrestling. So much so that the company botched her entrance since her entrance music hit whilst the clock was still counting down the final entrant.

This has led to some hilarious reactions from fans, who have brought back the fact that Jax was known for botches throughout her career, and the company decided to follow the same trend with a production botch.

Check out the reactions below:

August Kinneman @the_sect Haha lol that was the botch of "Century" for the 30 Entrant for Nia Jax and no Naomi lol. #royalrumble Haha lol that was the botch of "Century" for the 30 Entrant for Nia Jax and no Naomi lol. #royalrumble

Imperium @ImperiumX83 @bryanalvarez Botch and Nia Jax? Some things don't change @bryanalvarez Botch and Nia Jax? Some things don't change

Luffy @LuffyMMA23 Even Nia Jax entrance was a botch lol. Can’t do anything right. Thank god they got her up outta there. #RoyalRumble Even Nia Jax entrance was a botch lol. Can’t do anything right. Thank god they got her up outta there. #RoyalRumble

Nia Jax was only in the ring for a few seconds and went on to botch the Riptide with Rhea Ripley as well, which was something that she was called out for online as well by several eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe.

NY-TALL-GUY @tall_ny #RoyalRumble Rhea Ripley delivers Riptide to Nia Jax and 11 women then throw Nia Jax over the top rope to eliminate Jax from the Rumble #wwd Rhea Ripley delivers Riptide to Nia Jax and 11 women then throw Nia Jax over the top rope to eliminate Jax from the Rumble #wwd #RoyalRumble https://t.co/VL1PGqhHSU

Travi A @Tzgrey77 Not even back for less than 2 minutes and Nia Jax botches the riptide... Not even back for less than 2 minutes and Nia Jax botches the riptide...

Are you happy to see Nia Jax back in the ring and as part of the Women's Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes