  • Hall of Famer admits he was "visibly upset" after WWE release

By Danny Hart
Modified Mar 13, 2025 19:53 GMT
WWE occasionally releases on-screen and off-screen employees [Image Credit: wwe.com]
WWE producers work with in-ring talents backstage to discuss ideas for their matches and segments. In a recent video, D-Von Dudley addressed his exit from the company after almost seven years in a behind-the-scenes role.

Dudley worked as a producer between 2016 and 2023 after his full-time in-ring career ended. The 52-year-old initially had reservations about moving into a backstage position with the company. However, he grew to enjoy the role and did not expect to lose his job.

On his D-Von Dudley YouTube channel, the wrestling legend admitted he was upset after finding out he had been released:

"My reasonings for leaving the WWE as a producer wasn't totally my fault. In other words, I didn't really wanna leave. I enjoyed myself. But, unfortunately, I got a phone call that stated that my position was no longer needed at that time for where I was and that they were going to release me as a producer. I gotta say, I was visibly upset, I was bothered by it because I really liked working with the talent, working behind the scenes." [10:52 – 11:23]
D-Von Dudley is widely viewed as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers ever. In 2018, he and Bubba Ray Dudley were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

D-Von Dudley comments on a possible WWE return

Despite leaving his producer role in 2023, D-Von Dudley remains on good terms with WWE. He made a one-off appearance on NXT in 2024 and is currently signed to a Legends deal.

Moving forward, Dudley is not ruling out the possibility of a WWE return as a producer:

"I went from hating being a producer to actually loving it, so it was one of those things where I really enjoyed doing it, but yet it was sad for me to leave. I've always said I was probably gonna come back and do more business with them, but, again, you never know what can happen in the future, so I keep the door open as much as I possibly can." [11:24 – 11:45]
Dudley's final match for the company took place at SummerSlam 2016. He teamed up with Bubba Ray in a losing effort against Neville and Sami Zayn on the kickoff show.

Please credit D-Von Dudley and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
