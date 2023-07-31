Hall of Famer believes he would have been the greatest of all time if not for WWE departure 

A legendary WWE Superstar recently stated that he believes he would be the greatest of all time if he'd never left the company.

Kurt Angle is widely regarded as one of the most talented superstars of all time. The Olympic gold medalist made his WWE debut in 1999 and had already won the world title by the end of the following year. After a seven-year spell with Vince Mcmahon's promotion, Angle departed in 2006 and joined TNA. He left the company as a six-time world champion and Wrestlemania main-eventer.

Recently, the 54-year-old took some questions from fans on a "Ask Kurt Anything" edition of The Kurt Angle Show. When he was asked if there was anything he would change about his career, Angle spoke about his WWE departure, stating that he believes he would be the greatest of all time if he'd never left.

"The one thing I would love to change is I wish I didn't get injured so much because that's what caused my painkiller problem and then my painkiller problem caused me to leave the WWE because I felt like if I wasn't gonna leave, I was gonna end up doing something pretty bad, which was overdose on painkillers. So I thought it was right for me to leave, but if I wouldn't have left the WWE and I would have wrestled there 20 straight years, I really believe to this day I'd be the greatest of all time."[H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Kurt Angle on why 41-year-old star didn't succeed in WWE

In 2004, Kurt Angle was involved in a segment with competitors from Tough Enough where he challenged any of the potential future superstars to get in the ring and fight him.

The challenge was answered by Daniel Puder, who locked Angle in a Kimura lock. The referee had to make a quick three-count even though Puder's shoulders were not completely down.

The Hall of Famer recently spoke to ITR and gave his honest thoughts on the incident. He also offered insight into why Puder didn't succeed in the company.

"I was like, 'Okay, this guy's trying to make me submit. So I leaned him up and I got him up on his back and the referee pinned one, two, three. And I won and it was over, but Daniel had my arm tight. I mean if it would have lasted five more seconds, he would have broken my arm. So the thing is, after that, he thought that I was the reason why he didn't work out in the WWE. That's not true. He just sucked as a wrestler." [1:34-2:04]

You can watch the full interview below:

