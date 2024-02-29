Hall of Famer cancels podcast, gains more backstage responsibility in WWE

Several wrestlers and backstage personnel have hosted podcasts while working for WWE. Brian James, better known to wrestling fans as Road Dogg, recently revealed he has canceled his podcast due to work commitments.

Road Dogg is WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, meaning he is responsible for overseeing the company's untelevised live shows. The Hall of Famer also has experience as a creative team member, head writer, and behind-the-scenes producer.

On the latest episode of Oh You Didn't Know, Road Dogg announced he can no longer record new podcast episodes:

"I have thought about it a great deal. I've gained more responsibilities at my real [job], my day job, and so I'm gonna have to put the microphone down. It did not come easy to me at all. I have developed a family and it's not making it easier that I'm talking to a lot of y'all today on here live, because you really have become family to me." [51:46 – 52:15]

Road Dogg's podcast began in April 2022 shortly after he received his release from WWE. Four months later, he returned to the company after his long-time friend Triple H took over creative duties from Vince McMahon.

WWE legend Road Dogg elaborates on why his podcast is ending

Without revealing what his additional responsibilities consist of, Road Dogg said he does not have time to record a new podcast episode every week.

The 54-year-old also clarified that WWE's parent company TKO had nothing to do with his decision to end the podcast:

"It's totally a personal decision because I'm not home enough to justify, when all's said and done, business thoughts included, everything, money, and all that included, I can't justify taking two or four hours away from my 18 hours home to come and do the podcast," Road Dogg continued. [57:19 – 57:45]

Oh You Didn't Know is co-hosted by Casio Kid. The podcast was initially co-hosted by former wrestler Ryan Katz before he returned to NXT in a behind-the-scenes role.

