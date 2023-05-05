After having made some sporadic appearances for WWE in recent years, Hall of Famer Teddy Long has revealed if he is open to working a full-time schedule again.

Long worked full-time for World Wrestling Entertainment from 1998 to 2014. Initially starting out as a referee, Teddy eventually established himself as an on-screen character, predominantly working as the General Manager of SmackDown.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, the Hall of Famer was asked if he would consider working full-time for WWE.

"I’m not there to try and be full-time anymore, I really don’t want that. I just want to enjoy the rest of my life." [H/T EWrestling News]

Teddy Long returned to the company this past week, appearing on both RAW and SmackDown alongside JBL to announce various picks in the WWE Draft.

Teddy Long believes WWE should stop pushing a newly drafted SmackDown star

One performer who has risen to the top of the card in recent years is Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty has won multiple World Championships.

Despite his successes, Teddy Long recently stated on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine that Lashley should start losing more to further push young stars like Austin Theory.

“Like I said, I agree with you Bill, that they should beat Bobby Lashley. Because Bobby Lashley has had a run. He’s been the world champion, he’s been on the top with Brock and different guys, so step back a little bit, and pass the torch. That gives Austin Theory some credibility too. I mean whoever beats Bobby Lashley gets some credibility, he’s a former world champion.”

Check out the full interview below:

Alongside Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley will collide this Saturday at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the United States Championship on the line.

Which brand drafted the better roster? RAW or SmackDown? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes