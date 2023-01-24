Hall of Famer confirms he was contacted for an appearance at WWE RAW XXX

The upcoming 30th Anniversary special episode of WWE RAW is loaded with superstars from past to present. Many Hall of Famers including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and more are scheduled to make an appearance on the show.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, industry icon and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on whether he was asked to appear on the show.

Despite being contacted by the company, he never heard back. Ray also mentioned an idea he had involving longtime tag team partner D-Von Dudley.

"I did get a phone call about it. I did say that if me and D-Von were going to do something that would be able to help another tag team, like maybe go out there and do the ‘Wassup’ spot and ‘Get the tables’ with another tag team, and kind of let them get the rub or the shine off of playing one of the hits. I would have been more than happy to do that, never got a callback and I’m here talking to you guys," said Bully Ray. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

KrisFromBaltimore💙 @iAmFlair519



So why not invite the Dudleys back for one night?



That's a no brainer 🤷🏾‍♀️

@bullyray5150 @BustedOpenRadio @davidlagreca1 @TheMarkHenry Raw 30 is in Philly...So why not invite the Dudleys back for one night?That's a no brainer 🤷🏾‍♀️ Raw 30 is in Philly...So why not invite the Dudleys back for one night?That's a no brainer 🤷🏾‍♀️@bullyray5150 @BustedOpenRadio @davidlagreca1 @TheMarkHenry https://t.co/eQTbDu2J5D

The Dudley Boys revolutionized the tag team scene during the Attitude Era, which was the Stamford-based promotion's peak time. The tables, ladders and TLC bouts involving the duo have so much rewatch value even today.

D-Von Dudley recently parted ways with WWE last week

After taking time off due to a health scare, D-Von returned to WWE for a backstage role with NXT in June 2022. Recently, it was reported that the company pulled the former tag team champion from appearing at an ECW tribute show at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Apparently, the company did not want D-Von to participate in the event and the latter was told he would be fired if he accepted the booking. Roughly a month later, D-Von Dudley left the Stamford-based promotion.

