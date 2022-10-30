Hall of Famer discusses Vince McMahon's reaction to The Bloodline's segment on SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his thoughts on The Bloodline's recent segment on SmackDown and how it must have gone down with Vince McMahon.

Sami Zayn was at his hilarious best this week when his "Ucey" comment made everyone in the ring, including Roman Reigns, break character. All the members of The Bloodline found it hard to go through their lines and control their laughter as the crowd chanted "Ucey."

Speaking to host Ryan McKinnell on the Busted Open podcast, Henry said that the segment was hilarious. He suggested that Mr. McMahon must have also liked the segment because he was always passionate about putting smiles on faces.

"When you watch it, I promise you, you're gonna be laughing and smiling too. It's impossible not to watch that and have a f**king smile on your face. Like Vince McMahon is sitting back somewhere right now and going, 'Hahaha, that's good s**t.' He always said the business was brought up to bring smiles on faces and to get people to be in suspended belief. Those two things happened last night on primetime." [From 11:00 - 11:38]

Sami Zayn assured everyone that things are good within The Bloodline

The "Honorary Uce" has taken it upon himself to diffuse the tensions within The Bloodline.

Sami recently took to Twitter to dismiss any reports of dissension with the group and detailed that everything was fine within the stable and there was no cause for concern.

However, despite the hilarious segment on SmackDown, Jey Uso is still not a fan of Sami and their differences are starting to impact Bloodline's matches, as was the case this week.

On the same edition of SmackDown, Honorary Uce and Solo Sikoa faced The Brawling Brutes members Ridge Holland and Butch. During the match an argument started between Zayn and Jey. The Brawling Brutes took advantage of the situation, and Butch pinned Sami for the win.

