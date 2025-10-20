Hall of Famer exposes WWE treatment: "It felt like we got kicked right in the n*ts"

WWE Hall of Famer and tag team icon D-Von Dudley is one of the most revered figures in pro wrestling, given his contribution to the industry in promotions such as the Stamford-based promotion, ECW, TNA, and more.

Recently, the legend hosted an exclusive sit-down interview with his long-time tag partner, Bubba Ray Dudley, and TUF season one winner, Maven. At one point, the 53-year-old icon discussed why he wasn't as vocal and addressed the time he faced racism.

D-Von Dudley stated that he started his pro wrestling career in 1991, and the people who used to run promotions at that time had certain beliefs about Black men in the industry and viewed wrestling as a white man's business.

Moreover, Bubba asked D-Von if he ever felt racism when they became a tag team. Speaking about it, the retired icon stated that he didn’t feel it during their time in ECW, but he felt it when they joined WWE in 1999.

"Their philosophy was still stuck in the ‘50s and ‘60s. A black man should never say anything because of the fact that he’s black and you’re in a white man’s business," D-Von Dudley said. "I experienced it with certain top officials who I don’t really want to go and say any names when a person comes up to you and tells you that they don’t like you because of the color of your skin and you’re sitting up there going, ‘Wow, really?’ We’re in 1999, 2000, and you’re still coming to me and saying cr*p like this?" (H/T cagesideseats.com)

Later in the same interview, The Dudley Boyz revealed an incident where they felt underpaid for their five-star classic three-way TLC match at WWE SummerSlam 2000, against Edge and Christian and The Hardy Boyz.

They revealed that all six men involved in the bout went to talk to Jim Ross, the color commentator and backstage executive at the time, to discuss the issue, where Bubba Ray Dudley told Ross that lesser pay felt like a "n*t shot."

“It felt like we got kicked right in the n*ts,” the Hall of Famer said.

The icon tag team revealed that they did receive extra pay for the bout, but then their house show checks were lower, which means they were given extras but got them back soon.

The legendary WWE tag team officially retired

Earlier this year at TNA Bound for Glory, The Dudley Boyz and The Hardys competed in a tables match. The event was heavily promoted as the "One Final Table."

The WWE NXT and TNA World Tag Team Championships were on the line, and all four legends put on a classic, giving their historic rivalry a final tribute. The Hall of Famers' team lost the bout to Jeff and Matt Hardy and announced their retirements.

