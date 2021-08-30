Hall of Famer feels current WWE superstar has potential to become 'the next Hulk Hogan'

Jimmy Hart recently spoke to Wrestling Inc's Brian Wohl. The legendary WWE manager opined that Roman Reigns could match Hogan's exploits in pro wrestling.

At the peak of his powers, Hulk Hogan's popularity transcended the wrestling business. Hogan headlined most major WWE pay-per-view events during the 1980s and was the most over babyface of his generation.

Jimmy Hart explained that Hulk Hogan had all the tools to be the flagbearer of a pro wrestling company. 'The Mouth of the South' added that The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena also carried a load similar to HuHogan's at the top of the card.

Hart then asked Brian Wohl to pick an active WWE star who was at the level of the iconic names mentioned above. Roman Reigns was the obvious answer. Jimmy Hart agreed that the reigning Universal Champion comes closest to the star power and impact of a prime Hogan:

"I think you got a home run right there," Jimmy Hart on Roman Reigns being a Hulk Hogan-like figure in the WWE.

Jimmy Hart reveals what Vince McMahon told him about the requirements to become the face of WWE

Jimmy Hart also revealed what Vince McMahon told him years ago about what looks for in main-event talent. McMahon has always favored larger-than-life personalities. He wants his main superstar to be recognizable to a casual wrestling audience.

The WWE Chairman wants the promotion's central character to be famous enough to be identified by those who seldom watch TV. Those dreaming of emulating Hulk Hogan's success need the confidence to engage in conversations with talk show hosts for one.

A very different Hulk Hogan on The Tonight Show in 1982. pic.twitter.com/3LVdUaVEv6 — Blade McGillicutty © (@Blade_McG) November 7, 2020

The WWE CEO needs his most prominent name to sell the most merchandise and capitalize on their on-screen push. Here's what Jimmy Hart revealed about his chat with Vince McMahon:

"Vince McMahon years and years and years ago in Poughkeepsie, New York said to me, 'Jimmy, I'm looking for my next big attraction. Someone that can walk through any airport in the world, and even a casual wrestling fan will recognize him. He specifically wanted a casual to recognize him, one that rarely watches TV. 'Then, I can take him on the Today Show, the Tonight Show, and they can hold their own with a host about anything the host wants to talk about and not embarrass the company. Then, I can take him and give him about a three or four months' push on TV, and they can make me a million dollars worth of merchandise.'"

Hulk Hogan was Vince McMahon's go-to guy during the Golden Age of professional wrestling. It's clear that WWE has similarly positioned Roman Reigns to be its next major mainstream sensation.

