Hall of Famer should have managed the War Raiders instead of being released from WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) have been doing a phenomenal job since returning to WWE from their respective injuries. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that the duo could have been elevated further if they had been managed by Paul Ellering, who was recently released by the company.

Ad

Paul Ellering had only recently returned to the company along with the Authors of Pain (AOP). The trio joined forces with Karrion Kross to form The Final Testament. However, the faction did not last long, as Ellering and AOP were recently released from WWE along with several other names.

Speaking about the release on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter stated that he would have liked to see the Hall of Famer working with the War Raiders instead of being let go:

Ad

Trending

"Paul Ellering, I was begging my contacts at WWE to put him with the War Raiders. I think Paul was the guy that brought the Road Warriors into even more fame. They worked so well together and he’s got the mouth on him that could take the War Raiders, even though they got the tag team belts, to another level." [From 13:30 onwards]

Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

The War Raiders recently reunited after both Erik and Ivar were sidelined for a long time due to injuries. The duo defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to win the World Tag Team Championship on RAW.

If you use the above quote, please credit The Wrestling Time Machine and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback