Hall of Famer opens up about spending time on fans' sofas whilst WWE Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently revealed that he used to sleep on fans' couches while he was champion to save money.

Mick captured the WWE Championship on the January 4th, 1999 episode of WWE RAW. He defeated The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin to win the belt. The success didn't go to his head and he still lived a frugal lifestyle.

Speaking on his Foley is Pod show, Mick admitted that he crashed on fans' couches while he was champion and was woken up by a bunch of people early in the morning. He said that the fans were ragged looking and had to have a conversation with himself about his attitude at the time.

"I remember thinking to myself, 'Hey, you’re the WWE champion. Who the heck are you to look down on anyone because of the way they dress or look?' I had to really have that talk with myself. So I went out and I met some people. They didn’t seem that into me, like I thought they would be, given that they come by eight-thirty in the morning to meet the WWE champion." [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reveals why he stopped couch surfing

Mick Foley revealed why he eventually stopped couch surfing on his Foley is Pod show.

The wrestling legend said he got a call from the fan and apologized for the people coming over early in the morning. Foley said that this was probably the only time they would be able to meet the champ, so it was understandable.

The wrestling fan then revealed that the people were coming over for an entirely different reason and Mick has been a hotel man ever since.

“So that night, he calls up to apologize. I say hey, it’s understandable. This is probably the only opportunity they’ll have to meet the champ. He goes, they weren’t there to meet you. I draw a blank, right? He said, oh, my girlfriend’s a crack dealer. I went “ahhhhhhh I’m out of there.” And I never stayed with a fan again. "My girlfriend’s a crack dealer.” (laughs). That was when I had a long look in the mirror. I said to myself, you’re Mick f’n Foley, and you will become a two-star (hotel) man. And now? I’m a three-star man.” [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Triple H has brought back several legends of the past to make an appearance on TV. It will be interesting to see if Mick Foley appears as Santa Claus on RAW or SmackDown during the holidays.

