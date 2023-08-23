Hall of Famer picks 36-year-old star over Roman Reigns as the best champion in the world (Exclusive)

Bill Apter has picked Intercontinental Champion Gunther over Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns as the best titleholder in the world.

While The Tribal Chief has been the Universal Champion for more than three years now, he only occasionally puts his title on the line at major premium live events. On the other hand, Gunther, who's inching close to becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, defends it much more consistently.

Many view the Imperium leader as a true workhorse champion for WWE. On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter was asked to pick the best champion in wrestling today. After thinking, the veteran journalist mentioned that since Roman Reigns seldom defends his title, The Ring General is the right pick.

"Best current champion of pro wrestling. Let's see... Roman doesn't defend. Gunther! He defends it all the time," said Bill Apter. [33:26 - 33:42]

Check out the full video below:

Gunther doesn't consider Roman Reigns as his dream opponent in WWE

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling last month, Gunther stated that he didn't view Roman Reigns as his dream opponent.

The Ring General explained that he and Reigns were starkly different performers, mentioning how the latter was built from the group up by the WWE machinery in the Performance Centre.

"I wouldn't consider Roman as a dream opponent," Gunther said. "I think we are two completely different wrestlers. He's obviously somebody that came up through first of all his family history, but then he got basically developed or trained in the WWE system and got brought up through that."

Expand Tweet

Considering Reigns and Gunther are two of the biggest names in WWE today, it's safe to say they are bound to cross paths sooner rather than later.

Do you agree with Bill Apter's take on The Ring General being a better champion than The Head of the Table? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot