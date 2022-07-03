"She's got a lot to LIV up to now" - Hall of Famer is thrilled at Liv Morgan winning her Money in the Bank contract (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan won big at Money in the Bank 2022, and the great Bill Apter couldn't be more excited to see her live her potential.

Morgan has been on the edge of greatness and the precipice of prosperity on several occasions in the past. And yet, she's always come up short just when the finish line was in sight. A Money in the Bank victory is arguably the crowning moment of what has been a prolific career.

Sportskeeda's Senior Editor and Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter, who is a fan of Morgan, was thrilled about her winning the briefcase. He also stated that the Women's Money in the Bank match had a good ending.

"Great ending. Every one of the girls worked their b***s off -- with fans chanting "this is awesome" so many times. Congratulations to Morgan -- and it's about time. But don't short-change any of them as again everyone in this match gave 100 plus percent. She's got a lot to LIV up to now," Apter said.

In a previous Sportskeeda Wrestling quote, Apter had mentioned that he was firmly backing Shotzi. That said, he's alright with this decision. He added the following:

"I am not disappointed at all. This was something the fans have been waiting to happen."

Could this be Morgan's big moment? We'll have to wait and watch.

Liv Morgan could potentially cash in on Bianca Belair

The EST of WWE defeated Carmella in what was an exciting contest. Apter admitted to being a big fan and shared his thoughts on how the match played out.

"Bianca Belair is the EST -- in every way in the ring. Tonight she showed how tough she is convincingly beating Carmella."

Liv Morgan could either cash in on Belair or against the winner of the Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey contest. The said match hasn't played out as of the time the article is being written.

