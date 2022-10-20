"It was a visual rollercoaster" - Hall of Famer reflects on Bray Wyatt's return to WWE

WWE legend Road Dogg (aka Brian James) shared his thoughts on Bray Wyatt's return to the company.

The Eater of the Worlds returned to his old hunting ground at Extreme Rules after more than 400 days away from the pro wrestling world. Bray's return was preceded by a series of 'White Rabbit' teases that included cryptic videos and QR codes.

Road Dogg discussed Wyatt's return, amongst other topics, on his Oh.. You Didn't Know podcast on AdFreeShows. The Hall of Famer stressed that the moment was well executed before stating that, like the rest of the fans, he also had no idea about the latter's return.

"It was done so well. It was a visual rollercoaster ride, you know what I mean? And rightfully so for such a character. I am not in that inner circle anymore to talk about creative, so I honestly did not know he was coming back. I love it. I love not knowing. There's something very liberating about being ignorant, you know what I mean? Ignorance is bliss."

Bray Wyatt introduced the WWE Universe to a new side of him on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt is widely regarded as one of the most creative minds in the pro wrestling world. The 35-year-old star's ability to reinvent himself has been lauded by many as he has played a vast array of on-screen characters in the past.

Last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the recently rehired superstar seemingly introduce the fans to the man behind the personas, Windham Rotunda, as he delivered a heartfelt promo on his return to the blue brand.

Bray thanked his fans for their constant support as he cut an emotional promo. He then added that he was doubtful about his return, stating that this was a version of him no one has ever witnessed before.

However, like every Bray Wyatt story, the promo ended on a cliffhanger when a person wearing the mask that Wyatt wore at Extreme Rules appeared on the Titantron.

While it is still unclear what twists and turns await the WWE Universe in this rollercoaster journey, it is bound to be bigger and better than ever.

