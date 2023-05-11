Hall of Famer says Bianca Belair's recent WWE match looked like a "real fight" (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts about RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair's title defense against IYO SKY at WWE Backlash 2023.

Belair and SKY opened the night in Puerto Rico and left fans on the edge of their set with their back-and-forth action. Not many had expected the Damage CTRL member to last so long against The EST oF WWE. However, SKY proved her detractors wrong as she came inches close to winning the RAW Women's Title.

The most unexpected aspect of the match was the fact that the crowd was firmly in favor of IYO SKY and was clamoring to see her win. Though she fell short, the former NXT Women's Champion proved she belonged in the main event scene.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter heaped praise on Bianca Belair and IYO SKY. Apter said their offense looked like a shoot and added it was an "amazing" match.

"But the first match, with Bianca Belair and IYO SKY, was a match that actually looked like a shoot. It was that damn good, and both those girls put on an amazing, absolutely amazing match," said Apter. (1:49 - 2:06)

The veteran journalist mentioned that there were several spots during the match where he struggled to comprehend whether it was a real fight or work.

"It was almost like a real fight. There were some spots in there where I was like, 'My god, I don't even know what's going on here,'" added Bill Apter. (2:55 - 3:06)

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend Booker T is a big fan of Bianca Belair

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Bianca Belair becoming the longest-reigning Women's Champion in the modern era.

He stated that The EST of WWE deserved everything coming her way and praised her ability to handle any situation against all kinds of opponents.

"[She's the longest reigning women's champion in the modern era] The thing is, I didn't even know that. But I'm so glad to see her have a run because she deserves it. She deserves to have a literally a Hall of Fame run because she is that good inside the squared circle. I'm serious, man. And she can go with anybody. She can tell any kinda story. She can follow anybody inside the squared circle. So, big ups to Belair."

It'll be interesting to see who's next in line to challenge Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown, as she looks virtually unbeatable at the moment.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

