Hall of Famer says fans would've loved to see him put Stephanie McMahon through a table

Bully Ray revealed in a recent tweet that him putting Stephanie McMahon through a table would have been a money angle.

Ray is one of the greatest tag team wrestlers in the history of professional wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer recently answered a bunch of questions on Twitter and one fan threw an interesting question at him.

The fan asked Ray to name a female WWE Superstar that he wishes he could have put through a table. Bully Ray responded to the tweet and said that the buildup to Stephanie McMahon being put through a table would have been money. Check out the exchange below:

The build to Steph through a table would have been 💰💰 https://t.co/2fe4ptTE88 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) June 10, 2021

Stephanie McMahon is one of the most hated heels in WWE history

Stephanie McMahon was introduced to the WWE Universe during the peak of the Attitude Era. She was initially presented as the friendly and innocent daughter of Vince McMahon. She turned heel later in her career and joined forces with Triple H.

Stephanie McMahon played the role of a babyface authority figure in 2002-03 when she was the SmackDown GM. She garnered insane heel heat during her stint as part of The Authority, which saw her and Triple H feud with WWE's top babyfaces. Stephanie McMahon managed to irk the WWE Universe on various occasions and she used to receive loud chorus of boos on a weekly basis.

The Dudley Boyz @bullyray5150 And @TestifyDVon With The WWF , WCW, ECW, TNA And IWGP Tag Team Championships (2009) One Of The Most Respected Tag Teams In Wrestling History. pic.twitter.com/WRIeaC1GU4 — Mr Pro Wrestling Pics Vids (@Mark34808590) June 4, 2021

Fans might remember the final moments of the main event of WrestleMania 32 that was contested between Triple H and Roman Reigns. The former Shield member was a polarizing figure at the time and fans weren't cheering him despite WWE doing everything in its power to make the fans love him.

The fans inside AT&T Stadium collectively erupted when Reigns hit a Spear on Stephanie McMahon and he received one of the loudest cheers of his career at that moment.

Bully Ray is well aware of the fact that Stephanie McMahon is one of the best villains to ever step foot in the ring and putting her through a table would certainly have garnered him a major babyface reaction.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Kaushik Das