"He built this dynasty and now it's crumbling around him" - Hall of Famer is stunned after Vince McMahon steps down (Exclusive)

The world is shocked in the aftermath of the news that Vince McMahon will be stepping back from his position as the Chairman and CEO of WWE. The notion that the man who has been at the helm of World Wrestling Entertainment for so very long won't be in charge is truly difficult to comprehend.

Among those stunned is Bill Apter, a Hall of Fame journalist who has covered pro wrestling since the 70s. He is absolutely flabbergasted at the news. In an exclusive for Sportskeeda Wrestling, this is what the Senior Editor of the company had to say:

"He built this dynasty and now it's crumbling personally for Vincent Kennedy McMahon. never thought I'd see him in such a vulnerable position -- never. The WWE Universe has been hit with its most devastating "stunner," said Apter.

When asked what will change with Stephanie McMahon assuming the top spot in the company, Apter's reaction was guarded. He added the following:

"In the short term, nothing will change. Long term is too early to say at this point. It depends on the results of the Vince McMahon investigation. Stephanie is now in a position that will put her in the eye of the Vince McMahon tornado. What a shakeup this is for her both in a business sense and of course her personal life," added Apter.

Why is Vince McMahon being investigated?

An investigation is being made with respect to a $3 million settlement between McMahon and an employee that he allegedly had an affair with. WWE's Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis has also been named as part of the said investigation.

While he has stepped back from his managerial duties, Mr. McMahon will remain involved with the company's creative process for the foreseeable future. Obviously, this story is just breaking so stay tuned for fresh updates.

