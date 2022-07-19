"This was wonderful" - Hall of Famer says WWE should let Titus O'Neil open RAW every week (Exclusive)

RAW's opening segment this week saw the WWE return of Titus O'Neil, and Bill Apter was particularly happy with the unexpected comeback.

Titus O'Neil cut a promo in which he called WWE a "safe haven" before welcoming fans to another episode of Monday Night RAW. Bill Apter said that getting O'Neil on the company's programming was smart considering the ongoing investigation against Vince McMahon.

The Hall of Fame journalist felt O'Neil was a worthy global ambassador for WWE and added that he would have no problems if the former tag team champion made regular appearances moving forward.

As revealed below on Legion of RAW, Bill Apter initially also believed the Stamford-based promotion would book a superstar to attack O'Neil, but the angle ended without any interruptions:

"I say this was wonderful what they did because of all the WWE's critics, from what was going on with the investigations and all that," said Bill Apter. "And you know what? They should take Titus and open the show every week, with him coming in and welcoming the fans. He is a great ambassador."

He further discussed the aforementioned segment:

"When they announced the ambassador at the beginning, I didn't know who it was going to be. I thought it was going to be Adam Pearce coming out in an angle, and then I was worried about who was going to attack Titus. Did you have the same feeling?" [16:40 – 17:17]

Titus O'Neil's WWE role since wrapping up his full-time in-ring career

Fans often forget that Titus O'Neil has been a WWE Superstar since 2009. The former Prime Time Player was an active competitor until 2020, after which he transitioned to his current role as a Global Ambassador for WWE.

O'Neil has received widespread praise for his social work in recent years and was rewarded for his efforts with the Warrior Award during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

The 45-year-old star's last televised match happened on the RAW episode of November 9th, 2020, where he faced Bobby Lashley in a United States Championship match. The veteran also co-hosted WrestleMania 37 with Hulk Hogan and continues to be actively involved with WWE's various global outreach programs.

Titus O'Neil is universally well-liked in wrestling circles, and many fans seem to have enjoyed seeing him make a rare RAW appearance. Did you like it? Let us know in the comments section.

