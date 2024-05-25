Hall of Famer Teddy Long fires shots WWE and Mattel; calls them "racist" for recent treatment (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has some gripes with the company and their action figure partner Mattel. Long has long served the company famously as the SmackDown General Manager and even made some special appearances during the recently concluded Draft.

Mattel has been making WWE action figures since 2010. The company picked up the license from Jakks Pacific and has done some great work in coming up with the likeness of current and former WWE stars. A recent line by the toy giant is the Walmart exclusive line "Monday Night Wars" series that has action figures from a rich lineup of stars that featured in WWE and WCW during that time.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling Time Machine, Long spoke about his recent action figure. He claimed that his figure would be part of a build-a-figure set in the Monday Night Wars series. He pointed out how fans had to buy four other figures to piece his figure together. He felt it was "racist" and disrespectful of Mattel.

"Well, they still ain't putting one out. Mattel's doing something and I consider it as just racist. You gotta buy somebody's doll and then you may find my head in it. Then you gotta go buy another guy's doll and my waistline may be in that. So they got different parts of me in different people's action figures. You know what I mean, so come on man." [From 1:50 onwards]

It is interesting to note that Teddy Long has another action figure from Mattel. This was a Toys R Us exclusive from back in 2012. However, this figure also got the build-a-figure treatment and fans had to collect four other figures to assemble Teddy.

It will be interesting to see if the wrestling legend gets more action figures and merchandise in the near future.

