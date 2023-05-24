Hall of Famer doesn't think 37-year-old is the "guy" to end Roman Reigns' historic title reign in WWE (Exclusive)

Bill Apter doesn't think Cody Rhodes will ever get to finish his story, as he believes the latter may not be the right person to dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE.

When The American Nightmare challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, the title was expected to change hands. However, the promotion swerved the fans by having Reigns walk away with the gold intact, leaving Cody heartbroken.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that WWE might not be looking at Cody as the one to end Roman Reigns' title reign anymore. The veteran journalist added that he wanted to see The American Nightmare challenge for the newly-introduced World Heavyweight Championship instead.

"I think Cody Rhodes against either AJ Styles or Seth Rollins would be a more compelling match for the world championship than still going to fight Roman Reigns. I don't think he should be the guy to beat Roman Reigns. I don't know who [it] is yet, but I don't think it's Cody. I think Cody needs to be the world champion," said Bill Apter. [13:56 - 14:18]

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther is being planned for WWE WrestleMania 40

According to a recent report, WWE was discussing a potential match between Cody Rhodes and Gunther to headline WrestleMania 40. While Cody is viewed as RAW's top babyface, the Imperium leader is regarded as the premier heel.

This further solidifies Bill Apter's belief that WWE might no longer be looking at The American Nightmare as the leading candidate to defeat Roman Reigns. It's worth noting that though he may not have won at WrestleMania 39, Cody is as popular as ever, as evidenced by how firmly fans are behind in his feud with Brock Lesnar.

As such, if it materializes, a match between him and Gunther could be a heated affair and not a downgrade for Cody, as many believe it to be.

Do you see a rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes happening down the line? Let us know in the comments section below.

