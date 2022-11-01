Hall of Famer thinks "it would work" if undefeated WWE Superstar dethrones Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul.

Logan Paul and The Tribal Chief are set to lock horns this Saturday at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. While many doubt Paul's chances in the bout, The Maverick believes he only needs one lucky punch to secure the win.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett noted that Logan Paul is championship material. However, he believes the company might not yet be looking to dethrone Roman Reigns.

"The Paul kid becoming champion, I think would work, in every kind of way. Do I think they’re going to do it? No. I just don’t think they’ll switch the title in Saudi [Arabia]. But look, online audiences are talking about it." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Logan Paul will look to do what multiple stars have failed to do over the past two years, which is defeat Reigns for his world title. The Tribal Chief has been champion for nearly 800 days and will be looking to continue his dominant run in the promotion.

Roman Reigns sends a warning to Logan Paul

As of late, many have made The Head of The Table aware of Paul's knockout power. Hence, Reigns looked to remind the WWE Universe of his many strengths last night on RAW.

After his in-ring promo, yesterday on RAW, Reigns looked square on camera and noted that there is no one alive who can knock him out.

"There aint a man alive who can touch my button, if I had one they wouldn’t be able to locate it. Can’t no man knock me out."

While most expect Roman Reigns to stand tall this Saturday, the intrigue behind Logan Paul's ability to land one lucky shot has gripped the WWE Universe.

