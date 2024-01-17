Hall of Famer thinks Rhea Ripley and former champion are the current "female faces" of WWE (Exclusive)

While WWE boasts of one of the most star-studded rosters in the pro wrestling business, there are some names that are higher in prominence than others. According to an NWA Hall of Famer, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are two of those names.

The Eradicator and the Man recently came together in this week's episode of RAW, trading words to set up a potential match. The segment made it clear that Becky was vying to win the upcoming Royal Rumble in order to get a crack at Rhea's championship. Despite a few hiccups, the confrontation was quite well received by fans. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter also gave his thoughts on the potential feud.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter was asked whether he thought that Becky and Rhea were the faces of the company. He stated:

"The female faces of the WWE, I think. Right now, yeah, I think.... I think right now that Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are the face of the women's division at this point. " [16:25 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

With Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch seemingly heading towards a showdown soon, WWE fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next.

