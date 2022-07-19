"Slow the f**k down” - WWE Hall of Famer tried to convince Shawn Michaels to change the style of NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash tried to convince fellow 'Kliq' member and NXT executive Shawn Michaels to change the wrestling style of the brand's wrestlers.

Nash was known for his methodical style of wrestling, which worked best against smaller and quicker superstars like Michaels and Bret Hart. Recently the WWE Hall of Famer has been critical of the modern 'spotfest' style of wrestling.

On the weekly Kliq This podcast, the man once known as Diesel shared a conversation he had with the Heart Break Kid regarding NXT's current style.

Big Daddy Cool shared his dismay at the alarming speed of the modern NXT style, but Michaels seems to have accepted that the standard wrestling style has evolved in the modern era:

“I went down and watched an NXT taping," Nash said. "I said to him (Shawn Michaels), ‘F**k. Slow the f**k down.’ He just looks at me and goes, ‘It’s not the style anymore. You just have to accept that. The style is the style. If you go out there and do tests of strength, people will walk the f**k out of the arena. They are operatively conditioned now to do this. The fans want to see this. They want to see a spotfest.’ That’s great if that’s what the fans want. I particularly don’t,” said Nash. (H/T Wrestling News)

Although the style of the developmental brand has noticibly slowed down ever since its '2.0' reincarnation and renewed focus on younger and more inexperienced talent, the fact that today's wrestling is generally faster and more spot-heavy than when Kevin Nash was on top of his game.

What did Shawn Michaels have to say about WWE's latest big name signing

In WWE's latest approach to signing big names from the world of sports and entertainment, the Stamford-based company signed social-media celebrity Logan Paul earlier this month.

Paul teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios at this year's WrestleMania 38. Following the match, The A-Lister betrayed Logan. The two are on the path to a clash at SummerSlam.

Shawn Michaels recently appeared on The Michael Kay Show, where he opened up about his thoughts on WWE signing the controversial YouTuber.

"Well look, I think he’s an unbelievably natural, gifted athlete. He’s certainly got the gift of gab," Michaels said. "He has all the qualities I think that make up a WWE Superstar. Being so popular right now, honestly, the best advice would be if he could have as much as time to put in for some of those basics." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Although the 27-year-old is quite inexperienced in the business, The Ultimate Influencer has been training for his in-ring and if a veteran like Shawn Michaels praises one's talent, the former boxer definitely has the potential to succeed in WWE.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far