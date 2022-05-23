'An unstoppable explosion' - Hall of Famer wants Becky Lynch to team up with a former Champion on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch may no longer be the WWE RAW Women's Champion, but she's knee-deep in a feud with Asuka. That said, in light of everything that's happened lately with Sasha Banks and Naomi, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter feels that she should join the tag team division.

It is no secret that there aren't enough tag teams in the division for such an upcoming tournament announced on SmackDown. Some new alliances may have to be forged in the weeks to come on both WWE brands. Apter believes that Lynch and Alexa Bliss should form a tag team unit:

"The energy they possess individually would be an unstoppable explosion if they joined forces", believes Apter.

The idea of an odd couple tag team has been explored several times in WWE. This will need to be the case with 'The Man' and Bliss as well. While the former is still the top heel in the company, male or female; Twisted Bliss is a babyface and a popular one at that.

That said, there is merit to Mr. Apter's idea. The stars that fill the void left by the departure of Sasha Banks and Naomi will need to be as popular, if not more. Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss are two stars that can match the star power of the departed WWE Superstars.

Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch have a history that goes back a long way

Remember when Becky Lynch was a beloved babyface and Alexa Bliss was one of the most heinous heels in the company? When Mickie James put on her La Luchadora outfit and participated in a storyline with the two on the SmackDown brand? This history can be explored if the two women do align. And who knows...with the relationship between Mickie James and WWE, maybe they could allow her to pull off a cameo once again!

