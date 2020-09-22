Hammerstone reacts to another promotion entering AEW and WWE NXT's Wednesday Night Wars

MLW National Openweight Champion Hammerstone was recently on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, where he talked about MLW returning with 'The Restart', and opened up on airing on Wednesday Nights. It should be noted, Wednesday is when AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT also air, so MLW is joining in on the Wednesday Night Wars and Hammerstone reacted to this.

Hammerstone on MLW joining the Wednesday Night Wars with AEW and WWE NXT

Hammerstone talked about MLW coming in opposite AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. He said that they were an alternative and that they don't fit in with 'cookie-cutter' wrestling.

"It's going to be very interesting to see how things pan out. I do feel, honestly, like we are a little bit of an alternative, just in the sense that Court's kind of always had this attitude that he has a certain vision that he wants to display, and when people don't like it, he doesn't try like smooth out all the edges and make it a cookie-cutter thing that people are going to like. He says, 'hey it has these edges, and if you don't like them, then our product is not for you,' and like that's the thing I love most about him and the company is that we live in a time where, obviously, times are changing. There are certain things that you have to be cognizant of as far as things that flew 20 years ago, don't fly today."

Hammerstone talked about MLW airing opposite AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT, and said that they had a different programming and they would not go out of their way to suit other people.

"I completely understand that, but at the same time, there are people who take that to the extreme. There are people who try to overly criticize everything, and sometimes, it almost feels like people want to just test and see if their complaint can get validated by having people alter the path to suit what they're complaining about. That's not to say we have some brash, offensive programming."

WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite now have another competitor joining in. However, it should be noted that MLW is not going to directly compete with WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. The show will be airing at 7 PM ET, with a replay airing at 10 PM ET.

