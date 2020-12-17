Hana Kimura abuser to be brought up on charges soon

The man suspected of sending STARDOM wrestler Hana Kimura hundreds of abusive messages and death threats could face prosecution soon.

According to reports from Japan Times, Tokyo Metropolitan Police believe a man in his 20s from Osaka sent Kimura hateful and harmful messages in response to her social media posts.

Nikkei Asia also reports that police are investigating over 300 more messages from 200 different accounts.

Earlier this year, Kimura was one of six members on the reality show "Terrance House Tokyo 2019-2020." The "unscripted" show, in which members were "looking for love while living under the same roof," featured three women and three men sharing a house in Tokyo. The show was in its eighth year of production.

During an episode in March, Kimura had a heated exchange with a male member of the house who had ruined her wrestling attire. The altercation resulted in severe backlash against Kimura and started the cyberbullying against her. The show was cancelled after Kimura's death.

In May, Hana Kimura was found dead in her Tokyo apartment when her posts raised concern and the police were informed. Her death was suspected of suicide at only 22 years old.

Kimura's mother, Kyoko, blamed the show's producers for putting her daughter into positions she was not comfortable with. In July, Kimura's mother would issue documents to the Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organization. She claimed the pressure Kimura was under from the show's producers violated her personal and human rights.

Hana Kimura's death brought the horrors of cyberbullying to light and prompted calls for the laws to be changed surrounding social media.

Hana Kimura was one of STARDOM's brightest stars

Kimura began wrestling at the age of 17. She joined STARDOM in 2016 and instantly became a fan-favourite. Her popularity grew over the years, and she became the leader of the faction "Tokyo Cyber Squad."

During her time in the company, she captured the (triple tag team) Artist of STARDOM Championships twice and the (tag team) Goddess of STARDOM Championships.

She also wrestled for Ring of Honor, Sendai Girl's Pro Wrestling, and at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 in January of this year.