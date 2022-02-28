Top AEW star takes shot at Kane over comments regarding Vladimir Putin

Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is known to be politically active, with his recent comments about the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war and Vladimir Putin drawing an array of reactions on Twitter.

The former WWE Champion's comments stated his personal opinions on the current crisis, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He criticized members of his rival political party and suggested that the United States shouldn't get involved in the conflict:

"If you on the Left and are shocked by [Vladimir] Putin's aggression, wake up, Sunshine. Historically in the real world, might makes right. Weakness (which is really what the Left is all about) is not a virtue. It's a fatal character flaw. (And, no, the US should still not get involved)." – Kane, Twitter

The Mayor of Knox County quickly followed up with additional comments, specifically on what he perceives as Vladimir Putin's priorities:

"I highly doubt Putin cares a whit about toxic masculinity, the Cancel Culture Mutawa, or any other things the radical Left stands for." – Kane, Twitter

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page seemingly didn't agree with the Mayor's comments and took the opportunity to take a shot at The Big Red Machine. Replying to his tweets with links to UNICEF, the "Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund," and a video that showed the WWE legend getting hit in the skull by steel chairs by various superstars during the Attitude Era:

"UNICEF - Support Children of Ukraine: http://unicefusa.org ....Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund: http://globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund/… ...10 Ruthless Chair Shots Kane Took to the Head: " - Hangman Page, Twitter

The Devil's Favorite Demon didn't directly respond to the AEW Champion. However, the additional Tweets that followed further cemented his opinions on Vladimir Putin and the current Russian-Ukrainian War.

How did Kane go from being a WWE Superstar to having commentary on Vladimir Putin?

As noted earlier, Kane (Glenn Jacobs) has always been politically active outside a WWE ring. In 2017, Kane made the final plunge into politics when he announced he was running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee as a Republican. Even with never having held political office before, Jacobs secured the Republican nomination in a tight primary race in May of 2018.

Following his unlikely primary win, he defeated the Democratic candidate, Linda Haney, in a landslide victory, winning 66.39% of the vote with over 50,000 votes. Glenn Jacobs has since said he plans to run for re-election this year.

