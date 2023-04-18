"Happy 1 year Anniversary" – Rhea Ripley sends 'heartfelt' message to current WWE rival

Rhea Ripley was once part of a team with Liv Morgan before she turned her back on her long-time friend on April 18th, 2022, after the two women lost their shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship to Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The two women feuded for several months following her betrayal and it appears that, despite moving forward with The Judgment Day, she still remembers where she came from.

Ripley sent out a cheeky 'heartfelt' message to Morgan, who has since won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez, to remind her that it's the one-year anniversary of their split.

Rhea Ripley is now the SmackDown Women's Champion

Rhea Ripley has been pushed to the top of WWE over the past year since her split with Liv and is now the SmackDown Women's Champion.

She was able to defeat Charlotte Flair in one of the most high-profile matches of WrestleMania 39 weekend and is now one of the only female stars who is able to appear on both WWE brands.

Whilst holding the SmackDown Women's Championship, Ripley has been pushing to be allowed to face male wrestlers as well. She has defeated Akira Tozawa, attacked Luke Gallows and Rey Mysterio, and last night was able to stop Kevin Owens in his tracks.

There is no doubt that Ripley is the future of WWE. If the company is finally going to bring back competitive intergender matches, then she will be the woman that will force the change.

As of writing, Ripley doesn't currently have a challenger for Backlash, but she has been made a focal part of the current storyline with The Judgment Day, who recently joined forces with The Bloodline.

