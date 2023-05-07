"Happy for you amigo" - Charlotte Flair reacts to massive return at WWE Backlash

Charlotte Flair reacted to Carlito's surprise return at WWE Backlash.

Tonight, Bad Bunny went toe-to-toe with his former best friend at Backlash, Damian Priest. Midway through the match, Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor came out to attack Bad Bunny. This caused Rey Mysterio to come out and support the Latin American star. However, the numbers proved too much and The Judgment Day attacked Mysterio.

To everyone's surprise, Carlito's music played and he came out to help Rey Mysterio fend off Judgment Day. Chaos then ensued as Savio Vega and the rest of LWO also came out to chase away Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

Following his massive return, Charlotte took to Twitter to showcase her excitement for Carlito's WWE return. She said that she was happy for him.

"@Litocolon279 carlitoooooo!!!! Happy for you amigo!!!!!!" tweeted Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair also reacted to Bad Bunny's use of the figure four leg lock

Midway through Bad Bunny's match with Damian Priest, the Judgment Day member injured his leg which helped build the story for the match. Bunny took advantage of Priest's injury and constantly attacked the injured leg.

He even applied the figure four leg lock on the injured Priest. This move seemed to impress Charlotte Flair who reacted in appreciation for it since the figure four leg lock was a move made famous by her father, Ric Flair.

Bad Bunny put on an impressive showing against Damian Priest. He walked away with a victory after a hard-fought battle despite interruptions from Judgment Day. It remains to be seen if this puts an end to their rivalry.

