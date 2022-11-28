Natalya broke character on Twitter today to send birthday wishes to her uncle, WWE legend, the British Bulldog.

Davey Boy Smith was the man who portrayed the iconic British Bulldog character in WWE. He sadly passed away in 2002 at the young age of 39. Davey's family runs his Twitter account and posted a message remembering that the British Bulldog who would have turned 60 this year.

"A BIG Happy Birthday to my dad Davey Boy Smith, who would’ve been 60 years old today. We don’t just celebrate and honor you today, but everyday we continue to cement your legacy from the past and beyond. I can’t wait to show, and see what’s next in store for you. I love you!"

Natalya shared a message in memory of her uncle on Twitter today which evoked heartfelt sentiments

"Happy heavenly birthday, Davey! You are loved and missed," tweeted Natalya.

Natalya on British Bulldog joining the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE inducted the British Bulldog into their Hall of Fame last year ahead of WrestleMania.

Natalya penned a column for the Calgary Sun before the Bulldog's induction and posted on social media saying that Davey had the best seat in the house in heaven along with her father, Owen Hart as well as Stu Hart, and Dynamite Kid.

"I wrote this column a year ago and I’m so happy I can finally share it as we approach the @WWE hall of fame on our road to #WrestleMania. @_daveyboysmith deserves this so much. He’s got the best seat in the house with my dad, Owen, Dynamite Kid and Stu.," tweeted Natalya.

The British Bulldog won several titles during his career and was the inaugural WWF European Champion. He defeated Bret "The Hitman" Hart at Wembley Stadium to capture the Intercontinental Championship in 1992 in an instant classic. Although Davey's life was tragically short, the British Bulldog's legacy will live on forever.

