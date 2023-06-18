"Happy Papi’s Day" - Rhea Ripley shares edited photo of her and Dominik Mysterio holding kids on Father's Day

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to share a hilarious edit featuring herself and Dominik Mysterio holding kids.

Ripley and Dominik are members of The Judgment Day. At last year's Clash at the Castle premium live event, the latter betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and turned heel in the process.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley shared an edit where she was seen alongside Dominik Mysterio. In honor of Father's Day, she also sent a short message.

"Happy Papi’s Day - Mami, Raymondo & Angelina," wrote Ripley.

Ripley is the current Women's World Champion. She was presented with the new title on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator previously captured the SmackDown Women's Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 39.

Ripley's win over Charlotte Flair to secure the SmackDown Women's Championship marked the beginning of her first reign with the coveted title. Following The Show of Shows, The Judgment Day member has already defended the title against Zelina Vega and Natalya at the Backlash and Night of Champions premium live events, respectively.

Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day will have a big night at Money in the Bank

The 2023 Money in the Bank premium live event is right around the corner, and The Judgment Day will have a big night.

Faction member Finn Balor will feature in one of the marquee matches of the show. He will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the reigning champion has two upcoming title defenses scheduled for this week's RAW and NXT before the July 1 show.

Damian Priest will feature in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He will set foot in the ring with five other men and aim to earn a future title shot. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio will also have a massive night in London as he prepares to face Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match.

Rhea Ripley isn't scheduled for a title defense at Money in the Bank. However, that could change in the weeks leading up to the high-profile event.

