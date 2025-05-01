"Happy retirement to me" - WWE's newest reported signing hints at ending his career after 16 years after vacating championship

A reported WWE star has apparently retired. He was supposed to be the company's newest signing.
Jeff Cobb recently left NJPW, vacating his IWGP Tag Team title. The star was reported to have signed with WWE earlier this year, and fans have been waiting to see when he will appear in the company. However, his recent post has cast doubt on that idea.
Cobb hinted that his career was over before he even made his debut in the company. The star took to social media recently and said that 16 years was a long time to work for him or anyone. He wished himself a happy retirement. There was still hope though, as he said that he would let the waves take him to his next destination. The star didn't say where that destination is.
This is unlikely to be the last fans see of Cobb in a wrestling ring, given the reports stating that he has signed with WWE. However, it probably means that it may be a while before they see him debut, at least, while he enjoys his "retirement."
Should he show up in the company, fans will have to wait and see what the star does there and what role he plays.