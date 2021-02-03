"Hard to work with" - Wrestling legend on Scott Hall's attitude compared to Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Greg Gagne believes Scott Hall’s attitude problems prevented him from reaching similar heights to Hulk Hogan.

Scott Hall performed for the same promotion as Gagne, the American Wrestling Association (AWA), in the 1980s before he worked for WCW and WWE. He won the AWA World Tag Team titles with Curt Hennig but he never held the AWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s UnSKripted series, Gagne implied that Scott Hall developed an ego after becoming a Tag Team Champion.

“Attitude [why he never reached Hulk Hogan’s level]. Simple, yeah. He came here from Kansas City and he was floundering around. We put him with Curt Hennig and made a tag team out of them. Once he became Tag Team Champion, you couldn’t talk to him anymore. I think once he got to the WWE and learned where he stood, he came around and he was much better. But I believe he was probably hard to work with.”

Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall’s contrasting careers

Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall

While Scott Hall made his name with the AWA in the 1980s, Hulk Hogan became a global star as the face of WWE. The two men went on to work together in the 1990s and 2000s as part of the nWo faction.

Both Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan were due to receive their second WWE Hall of Fame inductions in 2020 as nWo members. However, the ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

